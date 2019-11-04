George A. Muller Jr. passed in his sleep Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. He was 82 years old. He has reunited with his wife in heaven.
He will be missed by his seven children; 20 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was a loving husband and has left behind a legacy of acting with integrity and doing what is right. He would let you know if you didn’t fit the bill.
He showed examples of this in all he did — which was everything from bus driving, running businesses, entrepreneur and home builder.
Those who knew him saw his soft heart, caring personality and love for his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Post-Polio Organization or Hospice.
