George Anthony “Tony” Newton Jr., 54, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. A native of Frankfort, he was born on May 3, 1967 to George Anthony “Butch” and Barbara Jo Kays Newton.

George Anthony 'Tony' Newton Jr.

Tony was a member of Truth Baptist Church where he volunteered. He had a career in the Marine Corp and towboat industry, as well as a truck driver. He had a love for music and family was very important.

Tony was a go lucky prankster. He enjoyed picking on and teasing people. Tony was a gifted artist and enjoyed tattooing, even though it was just a hobby.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Jessi) Shae Borres Newton (Bill Wilson), Lexington, Kayla Jo Devers (Jalen Thomas) Newton, Georgetown, and Toni Mae Newton, Frankfort; his step-daughter, Jenna (Anthony) Cox, Frankfort; his son, Jeremiah (Jeremy) Cole Borres Newton (Winnie Moore), Lawrenceburg; his sisters, Tabitha Newton, Frankfort, and Kimberly Newton McGaughey, Lawrenceburg; his grandchildren, Jayden, Penelope, Kyran, Kasen, Kaiven, and Kavari; as well as his nieces and nephews, Kyle Newton, Charlie Robertson, and Emily Robertson.

Celebration of Tony’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local humane society or your favorite veteran charity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

