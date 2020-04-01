VERSAILLES — A celebration of life for George Clark Shelburne Jr., 85, will be held after the current national emergency has passed. A private burial will be held at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Shelburne died Tuesday at the Thomson Hood Veteran’s Center in Wilmore with his family at his side.

To plant a tree in memory of George Shelburne, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription