George Clay Risk, age 68, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Kerr Brothers in Lexington, at noon with Rev. Dawn Montgomery officiating. Visitation will be held at Kerr Brothers from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery.
Mr. Risk was born in Franklin County, on Dec. 9, 1950, to the late Edelen Taylor Risk and Christine Alice True Risk. He retired from the Kentucky State Government after serving his career as an engineer with the Environmental Cabinet.
He is survived by his daughters, Dr. Heather Michelle Risk and Courtney Risk Straw, J.D.; granddaughter, Lilith Cheryl Straw; sister, Mary Risk; and mother-in-law, Vina Harris Castle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cheryl Lynn Castle Risk.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.