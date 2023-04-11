Services for George David Hellard will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Versailles. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville. Visitation will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the church. Clark Legacy Center is charge of arrangements. Hellard died Monday, April 10. 

To plant a tree in memory of George Hellard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

