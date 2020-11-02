Private service for George Douglas, 66, husband of Becky Douglas, will be held. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Rogers Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Autism Society of the Bluegrass or Cincinnati Children's Brachial Plexus Center. Douglas died Friday.

