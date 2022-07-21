WADDY – George Edward Shuler, 72, husband of Kathleen Marie Saunders Shuler, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. He was born in Deputy, Indiana, to the late William S. and Rose Lewis Shuler on April 11, 1950. He retired from Columbia Gas as a Heavy Equipment Operator and was devoted member of New Life Church.

Shuler.jpg

George Edward Shuler

George retired from Kentucky State Police Facility Security as a Sargent. A proud Vietnam Veteran, George loved serving his country. He was an extremely hard worker and enjoyed reading after retirement.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription