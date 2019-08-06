George Edward Stokes, age 74, of Frankfort, Kentucky, died Saturday morning, Aug. 3, 2019, at his home. Born March 26, 1945, in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Curtis and Mildred Stokes.
George had a love of music, family and church that was an inspiration to all. As a graduate of The Kentucky School for The Blind he followed his dream by becoming an entrepreneur and sharing his love of music through owner/operator of businesses in the music industry and became a renowned, by sound only, piano tuner.
George was also a fierce advocate for the rights of the blind as a board member of the National Federation for the Blind. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, traveling and hanging by the pool.
George was preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Mildred Stokes and beloved wife of 20 years, Gracie Stokes. He is survived by his six children, Tammi Spencer (Guy Spencer) of Lexington, Kentucky, David Stokes (Julia Rice-Stokes) and their four children, Ava Stokes, Isabel Stokes, Sophia Stokes and Lillian Stokes of Richmond, Virginia, Carole Flynn of Owensboro, Kentucky, Sharon Butts (Matt Butts) and their three children, Meghan Hoover, Zachary Hoover and Emily Hoover of Versailles, Kentucky; Wayne Flynn of Versailles, Kentucky, and Angie Flynn of Versailles, Kentucky; sisters Virginia Hill, Dora Cummins, Margaret Kearns, Peggy Stokes and Kathy Huff; and his best friend/partner in life of 14 years, Ranelle Mackey of Frankfort, Kentucky.
Visitation services for George Stokes will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home, 1725 Louisville Road, Frankfort, KY 40601. Memorial services will begin at noon with pastors Nancy Jo Kemper and Keith Mcalilly officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum in Frankfort.
Serving as pallbearers will be Lucas Rice, Guy Spencer, Bernie Brown, Charlie Kearns, Zachary Hoover and “Buster” Mayne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Frankfort Chapter of the National Federation for the Blind, In Memory of George Stokes, NFB of Kentucky – Frankfort Chapter, 210 Cambridge Drive, Louisville, KY 40214.