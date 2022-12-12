George "Glenn" Karsner, 80, passed away on December 11th, 2022. The husband of Mary Karsner, Glenn was born on July 24, 1942, to the late William Thomas and Anna Bessie Emerson Karsner in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Karsner Pic.jpeg

George “Glenn” Karsner

He was born in Franklin County and grew up in Woodlake, Switzer and Bald Knob. As a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he served at Thule Air Force Base (Greenland) and McConnell Air Force Base (Wichita, Kansas) during the Vietnam War.

