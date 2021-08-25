LAWRENCEBURG — Graveside services for George Hardin Cook Sr., 90, husband of Betty Cook, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Lawrenceburg Cemetery Pavilion. Arrangements are under the direction Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Cook died Tuesday.

