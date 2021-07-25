IRVINE — Services for George Jackson “Jack” Armstrong, 69, formerly of Lawrenceburg, will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. Armstrong died Sunday at the home of his daughter in Finchville.

To plant a tree in memory of George Armstrong as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

