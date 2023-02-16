George Michael Giles, 63, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Mr. Giles was born on January 2, 1960, in Ft. Benning, Georgia, to the late George W. Giles Jr. and Jean Conway Giles.

To plant a tree in memory of George Giles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription