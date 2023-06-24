LAWRENCEBURG — A Celebration of Life for George Michael “Mike” Lawrence, husband of Angie Lawrence, will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Ninevah Christian Church, 1195 Ninevah Road, Lawrenceburg. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Lawrence died Friday after a long and arduous battle with prostate cancer.

To plant a tree in memory of George Lawrence as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription