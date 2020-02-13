A memorial service for George Morris, 75, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kingdom Hall, 1834 Louisville Road. Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center. Morris died Monday at his home.

To plant a tree in memory of George Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

