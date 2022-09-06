Services for George Owen Southworth Jr., 77, husband of Nola Southworth, will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Forks Of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Visit will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Clark Legacy Center is in charge of arrangements. Southworth died Sunday, Sept. 4.

To plant a tree in memory of George Southworth, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

