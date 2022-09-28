Services for George R. Pennington Sr., 82, husband of Pat Pennington, will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road is in charge of arrangements. Pennington died Tuesday, Sept. 27.

