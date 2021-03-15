George Raymond Weisman, age 60, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, March 19, 2021, with Dr. Scott Pattison officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. service time on Friday.

George was born in Mt. Holly, New Jersey, on October 20, 1960, to the late Edward William Weisman and Lois Cosaboom Weisman. He attended Capital Christian Church. With an outgoing personality, George never met a stranger. He enjoyed chatting with his friends during breakfast at White Castle. George enjoyed traveling to the beach and the Smokey Mountains. In addition, he loved his animals dearly.

He is survived by his son, William Weisman of New Jersey; grandchildren, Nora, Isabella, and Rachel Weisman; siblings, William “Butch” Weisman (Mary), of New Jersey, Brenda Cole (Mike), Debbie Pollard (Tommy), Wayne Weisman (Lisa), and Brian Weisman (Paula), all of Kentucky; and by his fiancée, Jean Taylor and her family, Jason Taylor (Bobbie) and their children, Spencer Leigh, Kadence Leigh, and Parker Leigh.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Matthews.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice Unit at the University of Kentucky Hospital or to Esophageal Cancer Research.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

