George Russell, Frankfort, passed away December 30, 2022, and the world lost a true public servant with a unique and adventurous spirit. His dedication to free and fair elections was the hallmark of a varied and illustrious career, and he left behind a vast array of friends across Kentucky and around the world.

George Russell

George was born in Rome, Georgia, May 16, 1939, to Faye Mitchell Russell and Joe Russell. He arrived in Kentucky by way of Texas, where he graduated from Abilene Christian University, and Chile, where he was a Peace Corps volunteer from 1964 to 1966. A connection made in Chile resulted in a job at the University of Kentucky Extension Service.

