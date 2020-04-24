George Virgil Updike, 74, husband of Ada Jane Cauble Updike, passed away on April 11, 2020.

Born in Frankfort on Dec. 27, 1945, George was the son of the late Irvin and Elizabeth Toles Updike and was also preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Rice and Joanne Painter.

He worked for many years as a truck driver.

He is survived by a stepson, Allen Reed (Heidi) of Littleton, Colorado; two sisters, Ethel Moore of Frankfort and Minnie Thompson (Bobby) of Stamping Ground; two brothers, Clayton Updike (Linda) and Irvin Updike Jr. (Brenda), both of Frankfort.

No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Funeral Home, and an online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

