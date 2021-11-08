Graveside services for George “Wes” Hensley, 75, will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Hensley died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of George Hensley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

