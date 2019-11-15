George William Graham Sr. was born to the late Bias Graham and Mattie Carter Turner. George departed this life on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Bradford Square Nursing Home.
Services will be held at First Corinthian Baptist Church on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at noon with Rev. Les Whitlock officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at First Corinthian Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until noon service time on Monday.
George was a Korean War veteran of the United States Army. He worked for Schenley distillery for many years and retired from Kentucky State University. He joined and was baptized at First Corinthian Baptist church at an early age.
George is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorathy Jean Samuels Graham.
George also leaves to survive him is nine children, Gary Graham, George Graham Jr. (Pam) of Louisville, Kentucky, Gwendolyn Hudson (Oliver), Stone Mountain, Georgia, Cherye D. Kaze (Dauda), Snellville, Georgia, William L. Graham (Isabel), Ellenwood, Georgia, Annette Bruce, Savannah, Georgia, Cassandra Oliver (Clarence), Frankfort, Kentucky, Audrey Graham and Georgeanna Graham, Jonesboro, Georgia. He also leaves to cherish his memory 22 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.