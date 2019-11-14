Services for George William Graham, 88, will be noon Monday at First Corinthian Baptist Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. Harrod Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Graham died Sunday.

