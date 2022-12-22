Georgia Ellen Pullra, age 81, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Thursday. 

Georgia E. Pullra

Georgia was born in Frankfort on September 3, 1941, to the late Joe B. Pullra and Malinda Ellen Brown Ethington. 

