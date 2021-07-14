Georgia Calvert Onan, age 100, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Dr. Mike Hamrick officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Monday.

Georgia Onan

Ms. Onan was born in Frankfort on September 6 ,1920, to the late James Marion Calvert and Amelia Fannie Lewis Calvert. She retired from Sears after many years serving as a Division Sales Manager.

Ms. Onan was a member of Bellepoint Baptist Church. She enjoyed time traveling and crafting, especially beading, crocheting, and quilting. Above all, she loved her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Larry O’Nan (Lois) and Ronnie O’nan; grandchildren, Alex Morra (Becca), Pam Nicholas (Jason), Angela Crouch (Holland), Jennifer Lee (Anthony), and T.J. O’nan (Laura); and great-grandchildren, Bella Morra, Nina Morra, Libby Morra, Holly Crouch, Zach Crouch, Lauren Crouch, Jessica Nicholas, Isaiah Lee, Hannah Lee, Ellery O’nan, Lyle O’nan and one beloved baby on the way.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rose Marie Morra; daughter-in-law, Ellen O’nan; and sisters, Lewis Etta Ballard and Vena Baker.

Serving as pallbearers will be family.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

