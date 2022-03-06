LAWRENCEBURG — A graveside service for Gerald C. Todd, 77, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Saffell House Funeral Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Saffell House Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Todd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription