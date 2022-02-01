Gerald 'Jerry' Eades

Gerald “Jerry” Eades, 75, of Henderson, Kentucky, lodged his final property tax assessment appeal (If you know, you know!) on January 27, 2022. He has moved on to other more pressing extra-worldly pursuits.

Preceding Jerry in death are his wife, Sharon Smithhart Eades of Henderson; his son, Benjamin Eades of Frankfort; his parents, Leroy & Eleanor Eades of Henderson; and his brother, Daryl Eades of Hebbardsville. He is survived by his sister, Donna Major of Elizabethtown; his daughter, Jodie Eades of Louisville; his son, Joshua Eades of Knoxville; and his grandson, Ty Eades of Knoxville.

A Celebration of Life in Jerry’s honor will be held on Saturday, Feb 12 at 5 p.m. at Rookies Sports Bar & Grill in downtown Henderson (yes, you read that correctly). It is open to the public. Bring your tall tales!

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice (2410 S. Green St.; Henderson, KY 42420) in support of their wonderful ongoing work.

