Gerald "Jerry" H. Sheridan Jr., 75, of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022. He was born on Sept. 20, 1946, to the late Dr. Gerald Sheridan Sr. and Helen Sheridan. 

Jerry attended FCHS and played football his senior year. He was The State Journal most valuable player. Jerry was a bar owner most of his life and enjoyed being with family and friends. 

In 2016, he moved to Springfield, Ohio, to be close with his son, Gerald Sheridan III, and daughter-in-law, Jennifer; and grandchildren, Gerald IV and Anna. 

He left his sister, Jane S. Johnson, of Frankfort; and three brothers, Peter (Carol) of New York state, Jim (Francess) Frankfort, and Steve (Ann), North Caroline. 

He was preceded in death by sister, Anne Hutchins; and brother-in-law, James Johnson.

A funeral service was held June 7, 2022, in Ohio. 

