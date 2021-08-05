Gerald Norphlet .jpg

Gerald Norphlet

Services for beloved father, brother, friend and coach Gerald Norphlet will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, 494 Duckers Road, Midway. Burial will follow at the Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

