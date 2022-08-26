LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Gerald Wayne Junkin, 64, will be at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. He died Wednesday.

