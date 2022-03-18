Geraldine Glass Weaver, 91, widow of Charles Weaver, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. She was born at home on Harmony Road, Owen County, Kentucky, on January 25, 1931, to the late Orville Denny and Josie Jones Glass.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings.  

Geraldine was most known for her kindness and love for her children and extended family members.  She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church and until her health prevented it, a faithful attendee of church and Sunday School.

Her primary occupation was mother and homemaker. But for several years, she served as her husband’s secretary at his real estate office on Broadway in downtown Frankfort. 

She is survived by her daughters, Betty Weaver and Wanda (Clyde) Weaver Carter, both of Frankfort; her sons, Charles Weaver, and William T. Weaver, both of Frankfort; her grandchildren, Cindy (Josh) Spring, Christy Weaver, Sarah (Patrick) Clark, Chad Weaver, Russ (Lindsay) Carter, Matthew Weaver, and Caroline Carter; her 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and extended family members.   

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Pastor Mike Colston officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Serving as casketbearers will be Russ Carter, Matthew Weaver, Justin Miley, Clyde Carter and Patrick Clark. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, Frankfort, or to Harmony Baptist Church, Owen County. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

