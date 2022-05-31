Services for Geraldine Hockensmith, 82, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Survivors include her children, James Summitt, David Wayne Summitt and Kathy Summitt.

To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription