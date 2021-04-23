LAWRENCEBURG — Private services for Geraldine Ross Trent, 89, will be observed. Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Trent died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Trent as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

