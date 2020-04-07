Geraldine “Pepper” Perkins Whang, age 84, passed away at home on Friday, April 3, 2020. Services will be held privately.
She was born in Knott County, Kentucky, on Aug. 15, 1935, to the late Andy Auxier and Zilpha Collins Perkins. She retired from General Electric after serving many years as an assembly operator.
A loving, caring mother and grandmother, she especially loved time spent with her family and friends. She cherished her great-grandbaby, Xavier. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, and spending time outside.
She is survived by her children, Artie Tedder, Robin Phillips, Jeff Whang (Connie) and Crystal Warfield (Greg); brother, Wylie Perkins; grandchildren, Christi Wang, Jeffrey Whang and Ashley Whang; great-grandchildren, Xavier Harmon, Piper Warfield, Peyton Warfield, Tristen Warfield, Gretchen Warfield, Whitney Griffith, Courtney Delbridge, Nicholas Griffith, JD Whang and Connor Whang.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Lee Napier, Lillian Gordon, Bertha Sue Brown and Roy Mitchell Perkins.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be share via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.