VERSAILLES — A graveside service for Geraldine Willoughby Croley, 89, will be 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Croley died Friday.

