MIDWAY — Services for Geraldine Wethington Woodrum, 85, widow of Melvin T. Woodrum, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Clementsville. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Tuesday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Online condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Woodrum died Saturday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Blue Jays acquire 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach from Mariners
- O'Neal agrees to multiyear extension with Turner Sports
- Kentucky hires coaching veteran Flint as Wildcats assistant
- White House report: Franklin one of 43 Ky. counties in yellow zone
- A team-by-team look at policies for NFL fans attending games
- No grudges with UEFA after FFP case, City chairman says
- AP Top 25: Clemson No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Alabama
- Clemson is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25; Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma round out top five
Most Popular
Articles
- Owner of Kentucky Knows dies
- Crankenstein catches another big catfish
- One killed in three-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in Franklin County
- Community pays tribute to Kentucky Knows owner
- Frankfort prisoner indicted for allegedly assaulting jailers
- Former court officer awaiting manslaughter trial in fatal ATV crash
- County clerk details voting plan, announces voter portal opening
- Halle Ramos
- No charges filed in crash that killed FCHS teacher
- Louisville man arrested after pursuit in stolen truck
Images
Videos
Commented
- Commission fires Frankfort city manager (19)
- FOCUS: Mayoral, commission candidates respond to Parker's firing (18)
- Guest columnist: It's time for Frankfort citizens to act (18)
- Steve Stewart: Sower-May alliance proves the fickle nature of municipal politics (18)
- 'Save Our U.S. Postal Service': Group rallies in front of USPS Saturday in support of postal service workers (11)
- Proposed boutique hotel vies for TIF district placement (11)
- DFI creates online petition in support of TIF for Parcels B, C (10)
- Guest columnist: Don't focus on what we are losing; focus on what we are gaining (10)
- Letter: Seven organizations sign Parcels B, C TIF support letter (9)
- Guest columnist: Let's learn from our founders and not repeat their mistakes (9)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.