MIDWAY — Services for Geraldine Wethington Woodrum, 85, widow of Melvin T. Woodrum, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Clementsville. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Tuesday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Online condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Woodrum died Saturday.

