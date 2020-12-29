Gerardette (Gerri) Finch Young, 63, born on December 30, 1956 in Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 28, 2020 after a grave battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Marty, the loving mother of Sarah Cole (Chad) Graham, Jeremy and Michael Young, cherished sister of Patricia Finch, and daughter of the late Raymond C. and Mary L. Finch.
She was a well-respected highly skilled nurse for 42 years, 32 of those in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Norton Children’s Hospital, the last 10 years she was the clinical educator for the unit.
A dedicated mentor and teacher, her job was her passion. She and the NICU nurses cared for so many babies and families, touching countless lives during her long career, forming life-long friendships with her co-workers.
Gerri was always thinking of others before herself. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crafts, reading, loved animals, and was an avid sports fan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Norton Children’s Hospital.
Private services will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.