Gerri Young

Gerardette (Gerri) Finch Young, 63, born on December 30, 1956 in Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 28, 2020 after a grave battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Marty, the loving mother of Sarah Cole (Chad) Graham, Jeremy and Michael Young, cherished sister of Patricia Finch, and daughter of the late Raymond C. and Mary L. Finch.

She was a well-respected highly skilled nurse for 42 years, 32 of those in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Norton Children’s Hospital, the last 10 years she was the clinical educator for the unit.

A dedicated mentor and teacher, her job was her passion. She and the NICU nurses cared for so many babies and families, touching countless lives during her long career, forming life-long friendships with her co-workers.

Gerri was always thinking of others before herself. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crafts, reading, loved animals, and was an avid sports fan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Norton Children’s Hospital.

Private services will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

