Funeral services for Gilbert Blakemore “Blake” Mitchell, 85, of Frankfort, will be held Friday, July 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Blake passed away Wednesday at his home. 

Blake was a printer/typesetter for Hulette Printing and member of Evergreen Baptist Church where he served as a trustee, deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was a mentor, leader and friend and offered everyone a smile and a hug daily. 

He was the son of Mary Viola Watts and William Gilbert Mitchell.

Survivors include wife, Barbara Kring Mitchell; sons, Dale (Kim) and Darrell Mitchell, all of Frankfort; grandchildren, Miki (Isaiah) Sizemore, Jacob (DeAnne) Mitchell, Erin Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Grace, Emery, Easton, Blake and Hadley.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Mitchell, Isaiah Sizemore, Ron Watts, Carroll Cardwell, Larry Arnett and Ken Jordan. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Baptist Church, Mary’s Kids or Bluegrass Care Navigators. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit their website to leave the family messages of condolences.

