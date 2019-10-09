Gilbert Ray Brewer

Gilbert “Gil” Ray Brewer, age 87 of Conyers, Georgia, formerly of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, after a short battle with cancer.
Gil served his country in the United States Air Force and a mission in the Korean War. Following his military service, he began a lifelong career in the telecommunications industry with AT&T.
Gil was a deeply kind and compassionate man. He devoted much of his time helping others. He was an active member of Haven Fellowship Church in Conyers, Georgia.
He loved his family, friends, his church and horses. He was an avid horseman and many considered him to be a “horse whisperer.”
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Brewer; and parents, Delbert and Dolly Brewer.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Terri and John Williams of Marietta, Georgia; son, Tom Brewer of Conyers, Georgia; grandson, Justin and Betsy Clay of Atlanta, Georgia; brother-in-law, Jim Taylor of Louisville, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Barbara Brewer of Frankfort, Kentucky; great-grandsons, Justin Walker Clay Jr., and Lanier Church Clay; special family friends, Annie Glasco and Lee Bradley; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. Ernie Forrester, senior pastor of Haven Fellowship Church officiating. Entombment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations may be made in his honor to Haven Fellowship Church in Conyers, Georgia, or Abbey Hospice in Social Circle, Georgia.
Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, Georgia, 770-483-7216.