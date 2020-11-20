LAWRENCEBURG — A graveside service for Gilbert Ray Hahn, 76, will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Hahn died Thursday.
