LAWRENCEBURG — A graveside service for Gilbert Ray Hahn, 76, will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Hahn died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Gilbert Hahn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription