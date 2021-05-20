Gillian Kelsey Atwood McDaniel passed on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Gillian was born to Giles Kelsey Atwood and Marjory McKinlay Atwood, in Oak Park, Illinois, and grew up in Westfield, New Jersey. In Gillian’s young adulthood she lived briefly in San Francisco, she worked at Look Magazine in NYC, moved to Bermuda working at the US Air-force Base, and then onto Maine for her nursing degree.

Gillian McDaniel.jpg

Gillian McDaniel

After she married, she came to her forever home in Kentucky where her husband, Everett, was from and raised her twin girls, Heather Edwards and Emily (Jeremy) Wooldridge of Frankfort.  

She has 3 grandchildren, Andrew Edwards, Emma Edwards, and Hunter Wooldridge.

Gillian leaves her brother, Dr. Steven J. Atwood (Carmen) and his family Nicholas, Thomas and Kelsey Atwood of West Fairlee, Vermont; sisters-in-law, Helen McDaniel, of New Albany, Betty McDaniel of Hartford, Kentucky, Carolyn (Don) Snow of Louisville, and Jan (Greg) Duvall of Bowling Green.

She enjoyed nursing for many years and taking care of her neighbors. Gillian always loved traveling or taking long drives in the country.  

In her later years, she enjoyed going to her grandkids’ events, visiting Savannah/Tybee Island, and attending the Grand Theatre. What Gillian seems to be known for most of all, is her great ability in gardening either in her yard, her neighborhood, for friends, at her job with Wilson’s Landscaping, or at her beloved Church of the Ascension. 

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff and personnel of The Lantern at Morning Pointe, Bluegrass Hospice Care, and Accessible Home Care for their care and services. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, Church of the Ascension, and the Grand Theatre.

Private services will be held. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

