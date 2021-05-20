Gillian McDaniel

Gillian Kelsey Atwood McDaniel passed on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Gillian was born to Giles Kelsey Atwood and Marjory McKinlay Atwood, in Oak Park, Illinois, and grew up in Westfield, New Jersey. In Gillian’s young adulthood she lived briefly in San Francisco, she worked at Look Magazine in NYC, moved to Bermuda working at the US Air-force Base, and then onto Maine for her nursing degree.
After she married, she came to her forever home in Kentucky where her husband, Everett, was from and raised her twin girls, Heather Edwards and Emily (Jeremy) Wooldridge of Frankfort.
She has 3 grandchildren, Andrew Edwards, Emma Edwards, and Hunter Wooldridge.
Gillian leaves her brother, Dr. Steven J. Atwood (Carmen) and his family Nicholas, Thomas and Kelsey Atwood of West Fairlee, Vermont; sisters-in-law, Helen McDaniel, of New Albany, Betty McDaniel of Hartford, Kentucky, Carolyn (Don) Snow of Louisville, and Jan (Greg) Duvall of Bowling Green.
She enjoyed nursing for many years and taking care of her neighbors. Gillian always loved traveling or taking long drives in the country.
In her later years, she enjoyed going to her grandkids’ events, visiting Savannah/Tybee Island, and attending the Grand Theatre. What Gillian seems to be known for most of all, is her great ability in gardening either in her yard, her neighborhood, for friends, at her job with Wilson’s Landscaping, or at her beloved Church of the Ascension.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff and personnel of The Lantern at Morning Pointe, Bluegrass Hospice Care, and Accessible Home Care for their care and services.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, Church of the Ascension, and the Grand Theatre.
Private services will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.