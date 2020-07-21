Services for Ginger Breeding Rutledge-Curtis, 49, wife of Jasper Lee Curtis Jr., will be private. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Social distancing will be required and anyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask. Condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com. Curtis died July 16 at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville.

To plant a tree in memory of Ginger Rutledge-Curtis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

