Services for Ginger Breeding Rutledge-Curtis, 49, wife of Jasper Lee Curtis Jr., will be private. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Social distancing will be required and anyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask. Condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com. Curtis died July 16 at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- 5 simple tricks to keep your stair clean
- CCM Hockey joins Akim Aliu to promote inclusion, diversity
- Former England rugby winger Mike Slemen dies aged 69
- Washington tennis tournament canceled; US Open still planned
- Washington NFL team hires Julie Donaldson for radio role
- Private proms during pandemic: 'Footloose' or loose cannons?
- Toronto, NE play to 0-0 draw, both advance in MLS tourney
- The Latest: 7 positives at Russian hockey club CSKA Moscow
Most Popular
Articles
- Franklin County Schools to begin year with 100% virtual learning
- Guest columnist: Writer has bad case of 'racism-itis'
- 8-year-old returned after being taken by armed father
- Sixth Franklin Countian dies from COVID-19
- Lundergan sentenced to 21 months
- Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin County
- Couple who wouldn't sign isolation order put on house arrest
- Frankfort man indicted for pursuit, drug trafficking
- State reports highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases
- Franklin County has 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Fiscal court is sending the wrong message on economic development (18)
- Letter: 'I am OK with venturing out as a man, not a member of the sheep family' (17)
- Guest columnist: Writer has bad case of 'racism-itis' (12)
- Jim Waters: COVID-19 relief to private schools will help public ones, too (11)
- Kentucky judge issues temporary restraining order against Beshear administration's executive order (10)
- Buddha mural altered with addition of a cross (9)
- Letter: Columnist seems 'disappointed we haven't had riots and looting' (8)
- Lundergan sentenced to 21 months (8)
- Letter: She predicts Trump will resign before election (8)
- Bradshaw honored as top CEO in Industry Era magazine (6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.