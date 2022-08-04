SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Giorgetta Gasperini was a pioneer, who never viewed herself as such. Giorgetta was a confident, risk-taking, successful businesswoman, long before it was "okay" to be one.

Giorgetta Gasperini.jpeg

Giorgetta Gasperini

She grew up both in Italy and the U.S., which while not uncommon in the first part of the 20th century, was still a unique life. As a citizen of Rome, she always proudly considered herself a true Romana, regardless of the fact that she spent most of her life in the U.S.

To plant a tree in memory of Giorgetta Gasperini as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription