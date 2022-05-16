LAWRENCEBURG — Graveside services for Gladys Blanch Caldwell York, 105, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. York died Sunday.
