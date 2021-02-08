Gladys Brumback

Gladys Lee Green Brumback, age 93, passed away on February 7, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. service time on Thursday. 

Mrs. Brumback was born in Frankfort on September 11, 1927, to the late William Bradley Green and Isabella Calvert Green. She retired as a tax examiner from Kentucky State Government Department of Revenue after serving 27 years. Mrs. Brumback was a devoted member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing golf, which she did up until she was 90 years old, bowling, and playing cards with friends. She will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother. 

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Campbell and Debra Belt; brother, Rudolph Green; grandchildren, Debbie Delones and Brenda Stewart; great-grandchildren, Emily McKeehan and Charline Barrasso; and six great-great grandchildren. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Franklin Brumback; great-grandson, Charles McKeehan Jr., and by three brothers and three sisters. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

