GEORGETOWN — A private service will be held for Gladys Marie Murray Diamond, 75, at Midway Cemetery. Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Diamond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription