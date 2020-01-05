Services for Gladys (Jones) Satterly, 95, wife of the late Bo Satterly, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of service Tuesday. Satterly died Saturday.
