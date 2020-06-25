Glannetta Hill, 60, was called home to glory on June 21, 2020. She is the daughter of Emma Heard and granddaughter of the late Irene Blackford-Hill and Robert Hill Sr.
She leaves to mourn, mother, Emma; sons, LaVon “Kandy” (Ashley), Kevin (Jamie); siblings — brother, Randall “ Dayday,” sister, Nancy (James) Gates; grandson, Kaden Hill; uncles, William (Jackie) Johnson, Wayne “Slick” Marshall, Raymond (Angie); aunt, Veronica (Timothy); great-aunt, Betty (Robert) Ragland; very loving nieces and nephews. A host of special relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her fiancé, Michael Commodore.
Homegoing Services for Glannetta will be held 2 p.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Wednesday.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
