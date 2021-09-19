LAWRENCBURG — Services for Glen Allen Gritton, 72, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at First Christian Church, Lawrenceburg. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and noon until the time of service Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. The family requests everyone in attendance to the service and visitation wear a mask. Gritton died Friday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.  

To plant a tree in memory of Glen Gritton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

