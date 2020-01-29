Services for Glen Franklin, 70, will be conducted at a later date. Mr. Franklin, of rural Franklin County, died Monday, Jan. 27, at his home after a lengthy illness.
Glen was born on Sept. 29, 1949, in Alton, Kentucky, graduated from Shelby County High School, and on Aug. 2, 1968, married Janice Conley of Carrollton, Kentucky. A retired former Kentucky State Trooper, Glens served as board member of the Law Enforcement Only charitable organization.
Mr. Franklin is survived by his wife, Janice Franklin; a son, Barry Franklin, Frankfort; mother, Mary Wise Franklin, Bagdad; grandson, Alex Franklin; granddaughters, Arres Reilly and Elaine Reilly; sisters, Rita Martin (David) Bagdad, and Betty Fox (Ed) of Louisville; brother, Jim Franklin, of Fisherville, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Franklin.
Contributions can be made to LEO-only.org, Waddy Christian Church and Crusade for Children. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.
