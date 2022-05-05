LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Glenda Faye Hardcastle Powers, 84, wife of the late Donald Ray Powers, will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Powers died Thursday, May 5, at her home.  

To plant a tree in memory of Glenda Powers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

